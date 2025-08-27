‘He outsmarted you even in death;’ Grandmother of man found shot dead in house speaks at sentencing

DAYTON — A grandmother spoke to two of the four people convicted of killing her grandson in court.

In 2023, Jaykwon Hardy was found shot dead inside a burning home on Gardendale Drive in Trotwood.

Wednesday, two of the people convicted of killing Hardy, James Norman, and Bryhana Murphy were sentenced.

Hardy’s grandmother, Catherine Coats, voiced her heartbreak to Norman and Murphy.

