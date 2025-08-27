Intersection blocked after motorcycle crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An intersection in Harrison Township is blocked after a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported at Needmore Road and Payne Avenue in Harrison Township around 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several sheriff’s deputies investigating.
The intersection is blocked with caution tape.
Our crews also see a motorcycle lying in the intersection.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured in this crash and will continue to update this story.
