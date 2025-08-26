Cracker Barrel announces return to ‘Old Timer’ logo after backlash

Cracker Barrel has announced it will return to its old logo after the new one was met with backlash from customers.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the restaurant said in a statement on its website.

Cracker Barrel took heat last week when it announced a simplified logo featuring only the chain’s name. Gone was the picture of an older man in overalls leaning against a barrel. The words “Old Country Store” were also removed.

The change was part of a wider rebrand, which has seen Cracker Barrel update its cluttered, antique-filled restaurants with lighter paint and modern furniture.

In a statement Monday, the company admitted “we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” but said it would be keeping its new look.

Cracker Barrel shares have dropped more than 10% since the new logo was introduced on Aug. 18.

