Lanes on highway closed after crash involving state trooper in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash in Greene County Tuesday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened on U.S. 35 east between the N Fairfield Road and Factory Road exits around 10:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said they don’t believe the state trooper was injured, but it’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

OHGO shows U.S. 35 East is currently closed and lanes on the westbound side are restricted.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

