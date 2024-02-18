Woman indicted for allegedly causing crash that killed Logan Co. teen

LOGAN COUNTY — A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Logan County has been indicted.

As a result of the deadly crash, 32-year-old Briana Mohler of Lakeview has been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

She was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, and driving under suspension.

On Jan. 25, Mohler was driving northbound on County Road 130 and Township Road 56, when she traveled left of center and hit a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Chloe Hodge of Bellefontaine head-on.

Chloe Hodge, 17 Chloe Hodge, 17, was in a head-on car crash and died from her injuries. (Eichholtz Daring Sanford Funeral Homes and Cremation Center)

Both individuals were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Hodge died two days later at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

At the time of the crash, Mohler was out on bond for an aggravated possession charge, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

Mohler’s bond was revoked, and she was booked into jail for violating her probation, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Mohler’s trial is set for May 13-14, according to the sheriff’s office.

