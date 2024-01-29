17-year-old dies days after head-on crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A teenager is dead after a head-on car crash in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, two people were seriously injured after a head-on car crash in McArthur Township on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of County Road 130 and Township Road 56, the sheriff’s office said.

Chloe Hodge, 17, of Bellefontaine, died from her injuries on Saturday at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to her obituary.

Hodge was a junior at Indian Lake Schools in Lewistown.

Around 9:50 a.m., a 32-year-old woman of Lakeview was driving a 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck northbound on C.R. 130, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ford traveled left of center and crashed into Hodge, who was driving a 2011 Honda CR-Z.

They were both taken to area hospitals.

The Lakeview woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is currently in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

She was cited for left-of-center.

On social media, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies suspect the 32-year-old may have been driving impaired or under the influence at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating this crash.

