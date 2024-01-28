SPRINGFIELD — A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Springfield.

A Springfield Police Department cruiser was rear-ended 1000 block of Lagonda Ave in Springfield just after 11 p.m.

>> PHOTOS: Police officer hospitalized after cruiser involved in crash in Springfield

The Springfield Police Officer was dispatched to a three-car injury crash at Lagonda Ave and Warder Street when his cruiser was hit.

“Our officer was sitting in his cruiser, in the roadway and had markers with his light bar on, when another vehicle struck him from behind,” Sgt. Mike Fredendall told News Center 7 crews on the scene.

>> Dispatch: Ambulance involved in 3-vehicle crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kettering Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has been called to the scene to investigate the crash, and the driver who hit the cruiser is being investigated for possible impairment.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Lagonda Cruiser Crash













©2024 Cox Media Group