Dispatch: Ambulance involved in 3-vehicle crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — An ambulance was involved in a car crash on Interstate 75 Saturday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

At 10:35 p.m. Dayton police and fire were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on I-75 Southbound near N Main Street, or mile marker 55.

The supervisor said there were reports of entrapment.

Additional medics were dispatched to the scene, but it is unclear how many people sustained injuries, according to the supervisor.

