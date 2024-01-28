‘Rescue world is a force;’ Local animal welfare league rescues 70+ dogs from farm

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local animal welfare league closed its doors Saturday as its staff went on an emergency pickup.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League’s Director Tiger Franks about why they decided to rescue these dogs TONIGHT on News Center 7 at 11:00.

More than 70 dogs were rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm.

“Well, the rescue world is a force, that’s for sure. People know that and we try to collaborate with everyone,” Franks said.

