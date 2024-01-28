‘Sick of losing our babies;’ Family hosts balloon release for 17-year-old shot, killed in Dayton

DAYTON — The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed in Dayton hosted a balloon release Saturday to honor his life.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched to Kammer Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Deandre Ferguson as the victim of the shooting.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Deandre died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Antonio Ferguson, Deandre’s father, said his son was on the way to get a job at the local recreation center he often visited when the shooting occurred.

Dozens showed up at the intersection of N Woodward Avenue and Kammer Avenue to remember Deandre.

“This is a sad occasion because we are sick of losing our babies to gun violence. My little cousin was 17 years old. He had a long life ahead of him. It’s a sad situation and I’m tired of it,” Ferguson’s cousin Marquite McClesky said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said they spoke with the suspect, but he is not in custody.

This shooting is still under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

