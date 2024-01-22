1 hospitalized after reported shooting on westside of Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting on Sunday.

Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting on N Woodward Avenue and Kammer Avenue at 7:11 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, police working to track any potential suspects.

It is not immediately known how severe any injuries are.

News Center 7 is heading to the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

