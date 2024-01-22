1 hospitalized after walking into Dayton fire station following possible shooting

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after walking into a local fire station following a possible shooting.

After 6:30 p.m., someone walked into Dayton Fire Station 18 on South Smithville Rd with at least one injury, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police officers were called to respond to the fire station.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, medics transported the person to a local hospital.

The dispatch supervisor was not sure how serious the person’s injuries were.

