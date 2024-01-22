1 hospitalized after walking into Dayton fire station following possible shooting

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after walking into a local fire station following a possible shooting.
After 6:30 p.m., someone walked into Dayton Fire Station 18 on South Smithville Rd with at least one injury, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
>> 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police officers were called to respond to the fire station.
According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, medics transported the person to a local hospital.
The dispatch supervisor was not sure how serious the person’s injuries were.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident.
©2024 Cox Media Group