Police investigating homicide after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton on Sunday.

Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting on North Woodward Avenue and Kammer Avenue at 7:11 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

According to a Dayton Police report, a homicide investigation is underway.

Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn if there were any other injuries reported or if there are any suspects.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

