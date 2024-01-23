‘Deeply saddened;’ Investigations into shooting deaths of 17-year-old ongoing

DAYTON — Police say two teens who died in shootings just days apart should have been in their high school classes this week, but they weren’t due to gun violence.

The two teens, both 17 years old, died in shootings that happened Friday and Sunday in Dayton.

A good Samaritan called dispatchers Sunday night after spotting trouble near N. Woodward and Krammer Avenues.

“I seen him hanging out of the car. He’s like, ‘Can you please help me? Can you please help me?’ And I rolled down the window and he said, ‘They tried to rob me and shot and I grabbed the gun,’’ the 911 caller said.

Detectives said they’re still working out the exact circumstances there that led to the death of DeAndre Ferguson.

That shooting came just 48 hours after Dreshun Fox-Bolds died after being shot on Cambridge Avenue.

911 callers reported that the teen stepped out of a car, reported being shot, and pleaded for help but emergency responders could not save his life.

Fox-Bolds’ family held a vigil and balloon launch in his honor over the weekend and told us his violent death was a senseless event.

Police are still working to identify suspects in both cases.

A spokesperson for Dayton said Tuesday that the department “is deeply saddened by the recent incidents of gun violence in our community.”

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families, friends, and community members affected by these tragic events, particularly the loss of two young lives. While each of these incidents are still under active investigation, we cannot go into great detail about the circumstances that caused the tragic loss of life,” the spokesperson said.

