NWS releases new information on 2 of 5 tornadoes that touched down in Warren County on Tuesday

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service has released new information about two of the five tornadoes that touched down in Warren County on Tuesday.

An EF1 tornado touched down south of Lebanon near Shawhan Road around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

This tornado stayed on the ground for two minutes, traveling just under a mile. The maximum wind speed was estimated to be 90 mph and it was about 150 yards wide, according to the NWS.

The tornado caused “extensive tree damage on the east side of the road.”

“A few residences along Shawhan Road sustained minor roof damage, but one detached garage had total roof removal and partial wall collapse,” the NWS reported.

An EF0 tornado touched down near a residence along State Route 123 in Lebanon around 10:14 p.m. and stayed on the ground for a minute.

The tornado traveled almost a half mile and was 50 yards wide, according to the NWS. Its maximum wind speeds were estimated to be 65 mph.

“A water tank from farm equipment was tossed into a field behind the residence. Sporadic tree damage continued to the east-northeast across Wilmington Road before the tornado ended,” according to the NWS.

Three other tornadoes touched down in the county during Tuesday’s outbreak. In total, 10 tornadoes touched down across our area that night, including two EF2 tornadoes in Mercer and Auglaize counties and an EF1 in Darke County.

