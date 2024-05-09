6-year-old Ohio girl missing after wandering from her home, sheriff’s office says

PIKETON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Child Advisory has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen at her home Thursday morning, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call that 6-year-old Airies Marie Flannery possibly wandered off from her home into the area of Hopper Road.

Family members told WBNS Flannery’s mother passed away a few years ago and there are times when she would run off saying she was “looking for mommy.”

>> 4 of 5 tornadoes in Warren County rated; Third Butler County tornado confirmed from Tuesday

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved tie-dye shirt, dark blue pants, and rainbow Crocs.

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies, the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility Search and Rescue Team, search and rescue K9s, Portsmouth ambulance, and other local fire departments are searching the area.

Anyone with information on Flannery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-947-2111 ext 1.

©2024 Cox Media Group