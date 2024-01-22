Coroner ID’s teen killed in Dayton shooting on Friday; family hosts vigil

DAYTON — The victim of a shooting in Dayton on Friday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim on Monday as 17-year-old Dreshun Fox-Bolds.

>> RELATED: ‘He was still a baby;’ Family hosts vigil for teen they say died in recent Dayton shooting

Around 4:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the area of North Broadway Street and Cambridge Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department confirmed that two people were shot.

>> Coroner identifies man who died inside burning RV in Dayton

More than 100 people showed up at the corner of Cambridge Avenue and Bryn Mawr Drive on Sunday to hold a balloon release and vigil for Fox-Bolds.

The family is asking that if you saw anything around Cambridge Avenue on Friday, report it to Dayton police.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Cambridge Avenue





©2024 Cox Media Group