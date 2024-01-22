‘He was still a baby;’ Family hosts vigil for teen they say died in recent Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Family and friends are demanding justice after they say a 17-year-old died in a shooting on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, Dayton Police and medics were called to the area of North Broadway Street and Cambridge Avenue of reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7 also reported that one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to a reported shooting on Cambridge Avenue but have not released the identity of the person who died.

The family of 17-year-old Dreshun Fox-Bolds has come forward, saying he died in the shooting.

Sunday afternoon, they held a balloon release and vigil to honor his life.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson was there and spoke to family members.

The vigil for Fox-Bolds began with a prayer.

More than 100 people showed up at the corner of Cambridge Avenue and Bryn Mawr Drive.

“It means a lot to have support for a child that was ripped from us,” Fox-Bolds godmother Huney Jones said.

Loved ones gathered shared memories of Fox-Bolds. The continued support gives the family strength.

“It touches our hearts to have people help support us. And supporting us to get justice for Dreshun,” Jones said.

She said the family will not rest until the crime is solved.

“Whatever we have to do, we are going to continue to do to make sure that his murder is solved,” Jones said. “Because he didn’t deserve this, he didn’t, he was still a baby.”

The family is asking that if you saw anything around Cambridge Avenue on Friday, report it to Dayton police.

News Center 7 is waiting to hear back from the Dayton Police Department for more information on this shooting.

