At least 1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a reported shooting in Dayton on Friday.

News Center 7 has a crew on their way to the scene and will have the latest details during News Center 7 at 5:30.

Around 4:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the area of North Broadway Street and Cambridge Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> Coroner IDs man dead after Harrison Twp. fire

Dispatch notes indicated that at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group