Coroner IDs man dead after Harrison Twp. fire

HARRISON TWP. — The man who died after being found inside a burning home on Thursday night has been identified.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters investigating after man dies following local house fire

Kelvin Clements, 67, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Friday afternoon.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Harrison Township firefighters and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:08 p.m. to the 2700 block of Rugby Road on initial reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire showing from the back of the house, Battalion Chief Seth Dodds told News Center 7 at the scene.

“Due to the structural sound of the residence, we were able to gain access to some of the areas,” said Dodds.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Male taken from burning home pronounced dead at hospital, sheriff’s office says

Harrison Township firefighters found Clements inside the residence and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Rugby Road House Fire Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff





©2024 Cox Media Group