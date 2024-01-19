UPDATE: Male taken from house fire where flames tore through roof has died

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 10:33 p.m.

The male taken to Miami Valley Hospital from the house fire tonight in the 2700 block of Rugby Road has died, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time after a medical crew arrived there. Firefighters discovered him inside the residence. No further details were released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit and the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

INITIAL REPORT

One person has been taken to a hospital, believed in critical condition, from a house fire Thursday night in the 2700 block of Rugby Road in Harrison Twp.

Firefighters from Harrison Twp. were still working at 9:15 p.m. to put out the flames completely in the two-story house and would be on scene possibly for several more hours, a Harrison Twp. battalion chief told our News Center 7 videographer.

Firefighters do not know whether there is anyone else or any pets in the house because the flames are preventing them from reaching the second floor, the battalion chief said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the address just after 7 p.m. to investigate reports of smoke in the area. The run was quickly upgraded to a working fire once firefighters saw heavy fire showing from the back of the house, the battalion chief said. Flames also broke through the roof.

There have been no reports of neighbors having to evacuate, though several people from neighboring homes were out to see what was going on.

Rugby Road remains shut down from West Siebenthaler Avenue to Golfview Avenue until further notice.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.





