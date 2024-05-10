6-year-old Ohio girl who went missing ‘looking for mommy’ found safe

PIKETON, Ohio — A 6-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning has been found safe.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday Aieres Flannery was located by Search and Rescue law enforcement and is safe, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Flannery is being medically assessed due to the numerous hours of being exposed to the weathered elements, the sheriff’s office said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6-year-old Ohio girl missing after wandering from her home, sheriff’s office says

A News Center 7 previously reported, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday the sheriff’s office received a call that Flannery possibly wandered off from her home into the area of Hopper Road.

Family members told WBNS Flannery’s mother passed away a few years ago and there are times when she would run off saying she was “looking for mommy.”

“Our children are our most precious among us, and when one goes missing, we lean upon each other. Thank you,” Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans said on social media.

