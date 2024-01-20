‘Please don’t let me die;’ 911 calls detail moments after man was shot in Dayton Friday

DAYTON — Two 911 calls detail the moments after a shooting in Dayton Friday.

“We need an ambulance on Cambridge right now, somebody just got shot,” A caller told 911 dispatchers.

A man, who the caller identifies as the victim, can be heard screaming for help in the background.

“I don’t know who got shot, he just got out the car said he got shot,” The caller told dispatchers.

The caller can be heard trying to calm the victim.

“I gotta make it to my boys!” The victim is heard in the background.

The caller was unable to identify where the man was shot and did not see who initially shot the man.

“I don’t wanna die. I can’t die! Please don’t let me die,” The man can be heard throughout the 3-minute 50-second phone call.

A second call was made, this one lasting 3 minutes 49 seconds, and the man can be heard in the background calling for help.

“Yeah he’s breathing, he’s breathing,” The second caller said. “He’s on the ground. Outside, Outside on the ground.”

The 911 dispatcher can be heard trying to give instructions to the caller when an officer arrived on the scene during the second call.

“The officers here,” The second caller told dispatchers.

