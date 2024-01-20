Over 100 people without power after crash in Clark County

GREEN TWP. — A crash involving a power line pole knocked out power in Green Township in Clark County.

Crews were dispatched to Springfield Jamestown road on reports of a car crashing into a power pole.

Ohio Edison’s outage map is reporting 132 people are without power in Green Township. Ohio Edison has been called to the scene.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher told News Center 7 that crews are unable to reach the car due to a power line on top of it.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and if anyone is injured.





