Man gets dragged after grabbing onto SUV in Piqua, report says

PIQUA — A Troy man was seriously injured and flown to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle in Piqua last week.

This happened around 2 a.m. on May 2 near the intersection of McKinley and Covington Avenues, as News Center 7 previously reported.

Newly released police incident and crash reports revealed that a 23-year-old Troy man was walking on Covington Avenue when a 2016 Chevrolet Trax turned onto McKinley Avenue.

The SUV stopped after seeing the man and a woman arguing, according to an incident report. The 37-year-old woman behind the wheel of the SUV told police that they stopped to see if the two were alright.

The occupants of the SUV then had a “verbal exchange” with the man. The man then allegedly ran the SUV and grabbed it, according to the Piqua Police Department crash report.

The SUV’s driver accelerated and dragged the man.

The man was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center and was later flown to another hospital for treatment, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

We’re working to learn an update on the man’s condition and if any charges or citations will be filed.

