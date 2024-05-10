Car slams into Harrison Twp. home

HARRISON TWP. — One person was seriously injured after crashing a car into a Harrison Twp. home on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Otis Drive.

Images from the scene showed a silver sedan that had hit the front corner of the home, creating a large hole in the side of the house.

Witnesses told the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the house.

After hitting the house, the car also hit a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one inside of the home was injured in the crash.

While the crash remains under investigation, alcohol “appears to be a factor in the crash,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.





