Firefighters respond to fire at local pizza restaurant

MIAMI TWP. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a local pizza place in Miami Township.

Early Saturday morning Miami Valley Fire District crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Kingsridge Drive, Marion’s Piazza.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor confirmed that crews have gotten water on the fire and are working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates.





