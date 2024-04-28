State representative says she was injured at Ohio State’s Israel-Hamas war protest

COLUMBUS — A state representative said a peaceful protest at Ohio State got out of hand as protesters were engaged in prayer.

“It completely escalated for no reason other than students peacefully exercising their First Amendment right and the rest of them praying,” State Rep. Munira Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi can be seen on video, taken by her sister Rahma, being pushed by police as they move in on the protesters, according to our news partners at WBNS

“We were supporting the students, a lot of us were protecting the fellow students who were praying and the police kept pushing advancing and pulling, pulling scarves, I saw them grab a girl by her hair, they slammed minors and students to the ground, we sustained some injuries. I have some bruised ribs right now,” she said.

Campus police and state troopers responded to the protest Thursday evening.

They arrested 36 people, including 16 students, according to a spokesperson for the university.

“It’s freedom of speech, I don’t know why that was such a big bother,” Rahma said.

A spokesperson said Ohio State does not allow camping or overnight events.

It is unclear if there are plans for more protesting, but if it continues, Abdullahi and her sister said they plan to be there to ensure students’ First Amendment rights are protected.

“Universities have historically been a place where students have learned about justice and have learned how to maneuver the world and speak up for justice,” she said.





