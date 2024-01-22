Coroner identifies man who died inside burning RV in Dayton

DAYTON — The man who was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire early Sunday morning has been identified.

61-year-old Thomas Grieshop died Sunday morning on the 600 block of Draher Street, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Draher at 12:43 a.m., Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French said.

Upon arrival, crews found a recreational vehicle that was fully involved in the fire. The fire was extinguished and the inside of the vehicle was searched.

Grieshop was found dead inside the vehicle, French said.

This is the first fatal fire in the city of Dayton in 2024.

Grieshop’s cause of death has not been determined.

The Dayton Fire Department is still investigating this fire.

