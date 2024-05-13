‘Really upsetting;’ Fairborn mother’s car stolen, belongings scattered on roadways on Mother’s Day

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn mother had an “upsetting” start to her Mother’s Day when she realized someone had stolen her car and scattered her belongings across the road overnight.

Spina said around 1:30 a.m., her security cameras captured three people looking around her car. Moments later, she heard something strange and looked outside.

“I was lying in bed, and I heard my car start. So I got up because my windows were right above my head and I looked out the curtain as my car was backing down the driveway,” Spina said.

She called Fairborn police and filed a report right away, but right after doing so, she got a callback.

“They found a lot of stuff laying here in the road, and asked if I could come and identify and like confirm that it was my stuff,” Spina said.

Fairborn police told News Center 7 they are still searching for the 2014 Silver Dodge Durango.

