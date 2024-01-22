Firefighters on scene of house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Springfield early Monday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

Springfield firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 3:37 a.m. to the 800 block of Linden Avenue on initial reports of a structure fire.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is at the scene and providing updates LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

She is seeing smoke pouring from the roof of that home and at least three different fire trucks at the scene.

Police officers have also blocked off the area while firefighters working the fire.

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Linden Avenue house fire in Springfield Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group