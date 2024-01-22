Man found dead inside burning RV in Dayton; investigation underway

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire early Sunday morning.

Dayton fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Draher Street at 12:43 a.m., according to Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French.

>> 2 hospitalized, firefighters deal with challenges while battling Springfield house fire

Upon arrival, crews found a recreational vehicle that was fully involved in fire. The fire was extinguished and the inside of the vehicle was searched.

A man was found dead inside of the vehicle, French said.

>> ‘He was still a baby;’ Family hosts vigil for teen they say died in recent Dayton shooting

The DFD Fire Investigations Unit is partnering with the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

French said this is the first fatal fire in the city of Dayton in 2024.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group