Murder charges filed against son accused of shooting, killing father in Kettering

KETTERING — A 36-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his father in Kettering last week is now facing murder charges.

Justin August has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to online Kettering Municipal Court records filed on Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police and medics were called to a home in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue for reports of a shooting Friday afternoon.

A caller told police that a son had shot his father inside the home.

The father, whose identity has not been released by officials, was pronounced dead at the scene.

August was taken into custody as soon as police arrived on the scene and taken to Kettering City Jail. He’s since been moved to the Montgomery County Jail, where he’s being held on a $1 million bond.

We'll continue to provide updates as we learn more.









