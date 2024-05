MIAMI COUNTY — I-75 will undergo overnight intermittent lane closures in Miami County.

I-75 will be closed in both directions at East Miami Shelby Road from 12 a.m. through 6 a.m.

Road work started Thursday, May 16 and will last through Saturday June 8,

Crews will be repairing the roadway.

