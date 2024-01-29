Young child dies in Wayne County house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, IN. — A young child is dead after a house fire in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 p.m., fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire in the 4700 block of South Centerville Road in Centerville, southwest of Richmond.

>> Fire crews extinguish vacant Dayton house fire

Crews on scene believed at least one person was trapped inside.

Multiple first responders began fighting the fire while others attempted rescue efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wayne County Coroner will continue the investigation.

“The child’s family and the first responders are in our thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office posted to social media.

Six different fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy Program, Centerville Police Department, Wayne County Coroner’s Office, Wayne County Highway Department, and the American Red Cross.

©2024 Cox Media Group