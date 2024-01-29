Fire crews extinguish vacant Dayton house fire

DAYTON — Fire crews battled a house fire early Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Chapel Street and Valley Street.

The fire occurred in a vacant house in the 1500 block of Chapel Street, according to the fire chief on scene.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates the fire was under control at 6:36 p.m.

No one was injured during this fire, the fire chief said.

News Center 7 crews went to the scene and noticed the roof was completely burned out.

