Man critically injured after being hit by train in Preble Co.

EATON, Preble County — A 40-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train Saturday, according to Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd.

Just before 3:50 p.m., Eaton police and fire crews were dispatched to Wadsworth Street and Vine Street on reports that a person was struck by a train, according to a Preble County dispatcher.

Hurd said police believe the incident was accidental.

At the time of the crash, the man was walking on the train tracks.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but he is currently stable, Hurd said.

Police crews were on scene for about 1 and a half hours.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Southern Police assisted Eaton crews on scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Eaton Police Department.

