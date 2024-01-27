Local

Person reportedly hit by train in Preble County

Preble County Just before 3:50 p.m. Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews were dispatched to Wadsworth Street and Vine Street in Eaton on reports that a person was struck by a train. (Oleh Stefaniak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

EATON, Preble County — Law enforcement and medics are responding to an incident involving a train in Preble County Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:50 p.m., Eaton police and fire crews were dispatched to Wadsworth Street and Vine Street on reports that a person was struck by a train, according to a Preble County dispatcher.

It is unclear how severe their injuries are.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will update this story.

