Large police presence on scene of crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Several police cruisers were on the scene of a crash in Dayton Friday.

Around 7 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to reports of a person hit by a car in the 3000 block of Needmore Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our News Center 7 crew reported at least nine Dayton police cruisers on the scene.

Photos from the scene show one car on screen with its windshield broken.

Dispatch notes do not indicate that anyone has been taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.





