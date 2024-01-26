Suspect takes officer’s gun, prompts large police presence near hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence is on scene of an active investigation in a Dayton Neighborhood.

After 1 p.m., a person was being transported in the area of Grandview Hospital, Dayton Kettering Health, when they took a police officer’s firearm, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

>> PHOTOS: Large police presence near hospital in Dayton

The suspect ran away from the officers and went into a house on Squirrel Road, the supervisor said.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see police cruisers at Grandview Hospital and Squirrel Road.

The supervisor said the house was cleared.

>> 7 taken into custody after ‘high-risk’ search warrant in Harrison Township

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and taken into custody.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Squirrel Rd Police Presence

©2024 Cox Media Group