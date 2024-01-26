Suspect takes officer’s gun, prompts large police presence near hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence is on scene of an active investigation in a Dayton Neighborhood.
After 1 p.m., a person was being transported in the area of Grandview Hospital, Dayton Kettering Health, when they took a police officer’s firearm, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The suspect ran away from the officers and went into a house on Squirrel Road, the supervisor said.
The supervisor said the house was cleared.
