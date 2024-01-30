Woman accused of causing deadly crash that killed teen remains in jail

LOGAN COUNTY — A woman who was involved in a crash that killed a Logan County teenager remains in jail.

Briana Mohler was the other driver involved in a head-on crash on Jan. 25 that caused the death of 17-year-old Chloe Hodge, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old dies days after head-on crash in Logan County

A crash report lists Mohler as the at-fault driver in the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

At the time of the crash, Mohler was out on bond for an aggravated drug possession charge, Dodds said.

Mohler’s bond was revoked and she was booked into jail for violating her probation, according to Dodds.

Prosecutors are expected to present charges to a Grand Jury next week, at this time those charges have not been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

















