‘Definitely hit us hard;’ School district mourns second student death in 2 months

LOGAN COUNTY — A community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old who died days after a head-on crash.

Chloe Hodge, 17, of Bellefontaine, died early Saturday morning at a Columbus hospital from injuries sustained in a crash on Jan. 25.

“Chloe was a bright light who always wanted to help people. She was smart, funny, and always quick to lend a hand,” a spokesperson for Indian Lakes High School said in a statement.

