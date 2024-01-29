Man dead after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Dayton Friday.

News Center 7 previously reported that Friday night Dayton police and medics were called to the 3000 block of Needmore Road for reports of a person hit by a car.

Police on the scene confirmed that the person had “critical” injuries.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Critical injuries’ reported after crash in Dayton

A police spokesperson confirmed Monday that the man had died from these injuries at the hospital.

The spokesperson said this is an “ongoing investigation” and information about possible charges against the driver is not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we learn new information.





©2024 Cox Media Group