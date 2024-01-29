Memorial services announced for 17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Memorial services have been announced for a teenager killed in a head-on crash in Logan County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old dies days after head-on crash in Logan County

Chloe Hodge, 17, of Bellefontaine, died early Saturday morning at a Columbus hospital from injuries sustained in a head-on crash on Jan. 25.

News Center 7 previously reported the crash happened around County Road 130 and Township Road 56, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Hodge was a junior at Indian Lake High School and enrolled at the Health Careers Academy at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, her online obituary stated.

“We are heartbroken again,” Indian Lake Schools wrote Sunday night on social media.

A visitation has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Bellefontaine Grace Church at the 2200 block of S. Main Street from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Services will follow the visitation on Thursday night just after 6 p.m.

