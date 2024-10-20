Woman accused of stealing funds from high school basketball team for several years

STARK COUNTY — A woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing booster funds from an Ohio high school basketball team for years.

Billie Jo Boyajian, 47, was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on charges of grand theft, forgery, and misuse of credit cards, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Boyajian is accused of stealing funds from the Hoover Hoops Booster Club, which funds the Hoover High School basketball team.

The indictment alleges the theft happened from January 2019 to April 2024.

The amount stolen ranges from $7,500 to $150,000, according to WOIO.

Boyajian is set to be arraigned Oct. 25 and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

