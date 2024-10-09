Woman accused of stabbing father near Harrison Township hotel formally charged

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old woman has been formally charged in connection to a stabbing in Harrison Township.

Celena Moore, 28, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault on Tuesday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the Express Inn Hotel, at 4101 Keats Drive, around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 28.

When crews arrived, they found a 50-year-old man in the parking lot with a stab wound to the stomach.

An initial investigation revealed that Moore allegedly stabbed the victim after an argument.

Court records indicate that the victim is Moore’s father.

Deputies located and arrested Moore shortly after the incident, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The affidavit and statement of facts alleged that Moore “assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife.”

Moore remains booked in Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

