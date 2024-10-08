‘Hey man, somebody just got shot;’ Panicked 911 call leads police to 2 shooting victims

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

The investigation into this shooting with two victims started when one of the victims pulled his car into a gas station in the area of Salem Avenue and Free Pike and made a 911 call. After that, he pulled back out and drove up a block to another gas station where workers called for help.

“Hey man, somebody just got shot,” one 911 caller told dispatchers. “He’s dead over here in this parking lot.”

