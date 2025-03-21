Wienermobile to visit the Miami Valley this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop in the Miami Valley this weekend.

The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle known for traveling around the country advertising the hot dog brand has once again returned to Ohio.

The Wienermobile made its first Miami Valley stop Thursday at the Kroger on Main Street in Springfield.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wienermobile will be at the Fortman Drive Kroger in Saint Marys.

Then it will make a stop at the Union Blvd Kroger in Englewood on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The last stop in the Miami Valley will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kroger on East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

The Wienermobile was last in the Miami Valley in September of 2024.

You can track the Wienermobile here.

