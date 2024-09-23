Wienermobile to come to Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a stop in Dayton this weekend.

The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle known for traveling around the country advertising the hot dog brand is coming to Ohio.

The Wienermobile will be at the Kroger on West Alex Bell Road in Dayton from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Then it will make a stop at the fifth annual James Miller Memorial Car Show in Wilmington, Ohio from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

You can track the Wienermobile here.

