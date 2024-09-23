36-year-old man dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.
Dayton police and medics were called to the 2900 block of Louella Avenue on reports of a person shot after 4:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old man who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.
One vehicle and several homes were hit by the gunfire.
DPD’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene and is investigating this incident.
Anyone with any information that can help police is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.
If the person would like to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
